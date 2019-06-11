The Bear’s Den, June 11, 2019

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

BEARRRSSSS / FREE AGENCY / DRAFT

Ranking the 100 best Bears players ever: No. 88, Alshon Jeffery - Chicago Tribune - Before the Bears’ 100th season, the Tribune's Bears reporters and editors ranked the 100 best players in franchise history. Alshon Jeffery is No. 88.

Mullin: On defense, Bears All-Century team updated to include a handful of position “adjustments” - NBC Sports Chicago - With the Bears marking their 100th season, John "Moon" Mullin makes some tweaks to his All-Century teams.

Mayer: Mrs. McCaskey shares her lifetime of memories - ChicagoBears.com - Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey captivated fans during a panel discussion at the Bears100 Celebration by sharing her unique perspective of the franchise’s storied history.

The Holdout Continues! Robbie Gould Won't Be at 49ers' Mandatory Minicamp - BleacherNation - Robbie Gould isn't even showing up to the mandatory stuff.

A Pair of Bears Legends Threw Major Shade in John Fox's Direction at Bears100 - Bleacher Nation - John Fox doesn't have too many fans left in Chicago.

Wood: Mitch Trubisky, Do We Have a Problem? (No. Not yet.) - Da Bears Blog - Today I want to look at how wildly his performance fluctuated with the caliber of defense that he faced. Honestly, this was not the article I set out intending to write.

Bernstein: Bears100 Meaningful, Poignant In Unexpected Way - 670 The Score - There was humanity present on so many levels as franchise legends gathered for the Bears100 celebration.

Bears100 - 670 The Score - Videos from the Bears100 celebration, which took place June 7-9, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.

Gantt: Robbie Gould won’t be at 49ers minicamp – ProFootballTalk - Robbie Gould would prefer not to suit up for the 49ers at all, so he definitely won't be at minicamp this week. Gould still hasn't signed his franchise tender, and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he won't attend this week's camp.

NFL teams ranked by their franchise QBs: Cowboys, 49ers on top - NFL.com - After identifying every NFL team's greatest franchise quarterbacks of the common-draft era, Ali Bhanpuri ranks 'em all, 1-32. Can the Joe Montana-led 49ers surpass Roger Staubach's Cowboys?

Finley: After hype-filled weekend, motivated Bears to take to the practice field - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will begin the first of three mandatory minicamp practices Tuesday before breaking until late July training camp.

First-and-10: The pursuit of Khalil Mack - Chicago Sun-Times - Even the Bears dismissed the possibility at first. "They’re not gonna trade this guy." But things changed.

‘Your name echoes through eternity’: 1985 Bears dominate among 100 years of nostalgia - Chicago Sun-Times - No former players got the same reactions as the 1985 Bears. And no other players carried themselves the way they still do.

Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts on the Bears100 Celebration Weekend - Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs offers 10 thoughts after the Bears100 Celebration, which produced some wonderful tales from former players and great optimism for the future.

'Like a happy dream that just keeps going on': Virginia McCaskey gets emotional at Bears100 Celebration - Chicago Tribune - Bears owner Virginia McCaskey had a unique perspective and plenty of emotions as the Bears celebrated their 100th season in Rosemont this weekend.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Investigators quickly determined that Tyreek Hill’s son suffered accidental broken arm – ProFootballTalk - News came on Friday the Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is not the subject of an active criminal investigation. Some believed that this development marked the end of Hill’s potential troubles with the league. It did not.

PFF: Detroit Lions’ Trey Flowers dominating all facets of the game - Pride Of Detroit - Flowers was the only edge in 2018 with an 80.0+ grade in all facets of the game, per PFF.

Report: Garrett Bradbury named starting center - Daily Norseman - Literally no one is surprised, but it’s now official

KNOW THY ENEMY

Matt LaFleur could return Aaron Rodgers to play-action destroyer - Acme Packing Company - The play-action game had all but disappeared from the Green Bay offense by the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure. A new offense, designed specifically around play action, should change that.

Packers claim TE Pharoah McKever off waivers - Acme Packing Company - The Packers have filled the lone empty spot on their roster with former Steelers and Jaguars tight end Pharoah McKever.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Watch Walter Payton throw touchdown after touchdown... - Windy City Gridiron - after touchdown... Walter Payton could do anything on a football field.

Infante: Predicting stat lines for Bears rookies in 2019 - Windy City Gridiron - How might the Bears’ rookies fare statistically this year?

WCG CONTRIBUTORS BEARS PODCASTS & STREAMS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, and T Formation Conversation from Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.; Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert; and Robert Zeglinski’s The Blitz Network

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

The Bear’s Den Specific Guidelines – The Bear’s Den is a place for Chicago Bears fans to discuss Chicago Bears football, related NFL stories, and general football talk. It is NOT a place to discuss religion or politics or post political pictures or memes. Unless otherwise stated, the Den is not an open thread, and profanity (including profanity only stated in pictures) is prohibited.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Whiskey Ranger; Robert Schmitz; Robert Zeglinski; Like us on Facebook.