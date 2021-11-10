Bear & Balanced: Talking Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Larry Borom, the refs and so much more

The Chicago Bears may have dropped another game, but there was plenty of positives that happened on Monday Night Football to help balance out their fourth consecutive loss. Most of those positives centered around rookie QB Justin Fields and his career day passing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so as expected we do spend plenty of time discussing his first ever prime time start.

We also talk about Eddie Goldman, David Montgomery, Larry Borom, Kindle Vildor, and so much more.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our show.

Intro: Some of our general big picture thoughts on the game, and this week we may have dove into some of the silly penalties called.

We each pick our top Bears’ linemen of the game. Sweet Tweets: We’re both active on social media — follow us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. This week both of of our Tweets were very Fields-centric.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye. Jeff went defense this week and I went offense. The 3 Bears: This is probably the only porridge-themed portion of any show ever, and in it we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Steelers. Yes, it’s like the story of the Three Bears!

Check out our podcast right here:

For those of you that prefer to consume your Bears content in video format, we recorded the podcast on Monday night, and you can check that show out right here on JB & EJ’s Bears Over Beers YouTube Channel.

h/t to Robert Schmitz for producing the show!