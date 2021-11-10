Breaking down coaching miscues, Fields’ big night, and more

Hey Bears fans — I went live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) last night to break down the film from the Chicago Bears - Pittsburgh Steelers game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...
- An extremely weak offensive start
- Justin Fields’ breakout game (ups and downs)
- How well did Larry Borom play? (and other offensive standouts)
- What happened to the Bears’ defense? What went wrong?
- What will the Bears look to improve on throughout the bye week?
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
