The Bear’s Den, November 11, 2021

Clyde Emrich: Pioneering Chicago Bears strength coach dies at 90 - Chicago Tribune - Clyde Emrich, who as Chicago Bears strength coach had an impact on players' careers from the 1963 championship team to the modern day, died Wednesday. He was 90.

Chris Simms calls Bears ref who hip checked player a ‘liar’ - RSN - Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was hit with taunting flag... and by Tony Corrente. The penalty helped the Steelers score a field goal and Matt Nagy’s team lost by two points.

If Things Bottom Out, New Coach and GM Candidates Will Be “Begging to Get an Audience” With the Bears - Bleacher Nation - If Chicago is in the market for a new coach and/or GM, one pundit thinks we’ll see candidates line up to be part of the Justin Fields show.

NFL Head of Officiating Defends Cassius Marsh Penalty, Citing “Posturing” - Bleacher Nation - We’re talking about POSTURING!?

Fields Grows, Impresses With Throws, NFL Officiating Hypocrisy Makes Us Go “Oh, No” (And Other Bears Bullet-os) - Bleacher Nation - Justin Fields’ arrow is pointing way up right now.

Fields, Borom Making Evaluation of GM Ryan Pace a Tricky Endeavor - Da Bears Blog - The biggest difference for the Chicago Bears offense the last two weeks, aside from their quarterback play, has been right tackle Larry Borom, and the fifth-round selection seems destined to be a ten-year contributor in the NFL.

NFL responds to crucial taunting call in Bears-Steelers game - 670 The Score - In a nearly two-minute-long video released on Twitter, NFL senior vice president Perry Fewell first highlighted a few missed calls during the Rams-Titans game until he went spoke about the controversial call in the Bears-Steelers game.

Dick Butkus miffed by NFL taunting penalties: ‘It’s awful’ - 670 The Score - “I really don’t know what they’re doing — it’s awful,” Butkus told the DA Show on Wednesday.

Emma: Assessing what we’ve learned of Bears at halfway point - 670 The Score - The Bears have lost four consecutive games for the third straight season, and the perceptions and realities of the team have become clearer. With that in mind, let’s take inventory and assess the five most important revelations so far and what they mean moving forward.

NFL Senior V.P. of officiating defends taunting penalty called on Bears’ Cassius Marsh - ProFootballTalk - Fans and players have complained about the taunting point of emphasis, but the NFL’s decision-makers don’t seem interested in making any changes. Expect taunting flags to continue, whether fans and players like it or not.

NFL upholds taunting call against Bears OLB Cassius Marsh - Chicago Sun-Times - In his weekly recap video of the weekend’s most controversial calls, NFL senior vice president of officiating Perry Fewell highlighted Marsh’s behavior Wednesday on Twitter.

Chicago Bears: How past coaches have fared - Chicago Tribune - There have been only 16 head coaches in the 100-plus-year history of the Chicago Bears, some significantly more successful than others. Either way, the Bears never have fired a coach midseason — nice work if you can get it.

NFL fans fed up with NFL backing taunting call on Bears’ Cassius Marsh - Bears Wire - NFL fans are ready for taunting penalties to be a thing of the past.

Bears vs. Steelers: Takeaways from Chicago’s Week 9 loss - Bears Wire - Even though it was a loss, Bears fans should feel pretty good about their team, for the most part, heading into the bye week.

Who's really in the mix for OBJ? - ProFootballTalk - Odell Beckham Jr. has been a free agent for nearly 18 hours. How much longer will that last?

Dalvin Cook has a serious legal problem that no amount of spinning by his camp can make go away - ProFootballTalk - Here’s one thing that is clear. No amount of effort by Cook’s lawyer or agent to downplay or defuse the situation will make it all go away quickly and summarily.

Berckes' Visualize this: Football Personnel Groupings - Windy City Gridiron - An easy visual to help show personnel groupings

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Talking Fields, Roquan, Borom, the refs and more - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester are taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Steelers game.

