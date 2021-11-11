Windy City Gridiron picks NFL Week 10

For the first time in the 2021 NFL season, the Bears will not televise a game on a Sunday. Or a Monday. Or even a Thursday. Yes, dearest readers, they have (perhaps mercifully to most of us) reached the point in the season known as the fateful bye week. The bye week, a time of earned relaxation and escape with the ability to take a deep breath.

Over halfway into Justin Fields’ rookie year, the Bears are 3-6. You might take a gander at their schedule and conclude that they lost to everyone that was supposed to beat them. That doesn’t make sitting three games below .500 any less disappointing. Yes, this year is about Justin Fields. And yes, he’s progressed dramatically, somehow, despite all odds in what feels like an impossible situation — a testament to his natural talent and work ethic.

But even if you’re not a contending team, you always still want to be relevant come December. That playoff push, no matter how out of reach it may seem, separates not only the best teams but the best players. This time of year is when real pro football starts and when the intensity ramps up. It pays to have experience in that environment.

The 2021 Bears will not be making noise this coming January. I’m pretty confident in that statement. But it would be nice if Fields could help them make some noise in late November and December. For experience for his future. And theirs.

Since we have reached a natural stopping point, I should share with you our overall staff rankings for these respective weekly picks. Please note that the only selection everyone makes is moneyline, the main number below each of our names. Some other tallies, like picks with the spread, are embedded in these overall rankings, and they are reflected.

And, of course, as always, each of our selections for the Week 10 slate of games.

