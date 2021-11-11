Jahns: Nagy could stay even if Bears miss playoffs

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

This week’s show features Adam Jahns from The Athletic!

What a roller coaster it was on Monday Night Football! Justin Fields had his best performance of the season, but it was marred by a tough loss brought on by some really questionable officiating.

Adam joins the podcast and we packed a lot in. We discussed Justin Fields, Cole Kmet, the struggles of the Chicago Bears defense and the horrendous Monday Night Football officiating.

We also discussed the futures of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. While they have been seemingly joined at the hip, Adam sees a scenario where Pace stays and Nagy goes so that may not necessarily be true.

What may alarm some Bears’ fans is that Jahns also believes there’s a chance that the Bears could have a poor record, as low as 6-11, but if Fields continues to progress, Matt Nagy could absolutely stay. Why? “Continuity,” which of course is what the franchise as preached from George McCaskey on down.

It’s a great episode so check it out below!