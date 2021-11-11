NFL Week 10 Open Thread and How to Watch

The Chicago Bears are on their bye along with the Bengals, Texans, and Giants, but there are several games on during the NFL’s week 10 that have postseason implications. We’re into the second half of the season and things are heating up!

Here’s the schedule this week.

Thursday Night Football, November 11

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins - 7:20 PM on FOX/NFL Network

For the specifics on what games are on where you live, checkout the 506sports.com NFL maps.

Sunday, November 14

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - 12:00 PM on FOX

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans - 12:00 PM on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts - 12:00 PM on CBS

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots - 12:00 PM on CBS

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - 12:00 PM on CBS

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers - 12:00 PM on FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team - 12:00 PM on FOX

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals - 3:05 PM on FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers - 3:05 PM on FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos - 3:25 PM on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers - 3:25 PM on CBS

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 7:20 PM on NBC

Monday Night Football, November 15

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers - 7:15 PM on ESPN

