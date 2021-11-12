The Bear’s Den, November 12, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Dick Butkus Shreds the Bears and Encourages George McCaskey to Make “Drastic” Changes - Bleacher Nation - As a living legend, you’ve gotta hear out Dick Butkus’ criticisms of the Chicago Bears. Right?

NFL Teams Can Start Interviewing Coaching Candidates in Week 16, Just Sayin’ - Bleacher Nation - This might look like a small measure, but it’s one that could have significant implications around the NFL.

Bye Week Thoughts: Fields Buying Nagy 2021, Kmet Progression, Bye Weeks Songs & More! - Da Bears Blog - Many had targeted this week, the bye week, as the optimal time for the Bears to move on from Matt Nagy as head coach. But Justin Fields’ performances against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers – two good defenses, two teams playing for everything – will likely guarantee that Nagy sees out the remainder of this campaign.

Best, worst outcomes for rest of Bears’ season - 670 The Score - The Bears don’t play this weekend, which is great news because as everyone knows, the second week of complaining about officiating is really where the nuance shines

Cole Kmet becoming key piece of Bears’ offense - 670 The Score - The connection between Fields and Kmet is a key part of why the Bears are making progress offensively.

Bears midseason grades: Rating Matt Nagy’s offense after Week 9 - RSN - Justin Fields is playing better, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert have been bright spots, but Allen Robinson and Cole Kmet had slow starts.

Chicago Bears statistical leaders at the bye week - Bears Wire - The Bears are 3-6 through the first half of the season. Here’s a look at Chicago’s stat leaders heading into their bye week.

7 takeaways from the Bears’ season heading into bye week - Bears Wire - There’s plenty to dissect from the first nine games of the 2021 season and what it ultimately means for the Bears moving forward.

How Justin Fields and the Bears offense made their comeback through the air: All-22 review – The Athletic - Fields led the NFL in explosive pass plays in Week 9. Let’s break them down in this week’s All-22 film review.

Chicago Bears: What would new Arlington Heights stadium be like? - Chicago Tribune - If the Chicago Bears do complete the purchase of Arlington International Racecourse and build a new stadium on the 326-acre property in Arlington Heights, what might it include? A look at the seven newest NFL stadiums might provide some ideas.

Bears 1st-and-10: What is George McCaskey’s definition of progress? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are 3-6 and long shots to make the playoffs — but with rookie Justin Fields taking bigger steps toward franchise quarterback status, there’s no telling just how hot the hot seat is for GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.

POLISH SAUSAGE

The taunting rule now prohibits "posturing" at the opposing sideline, language of the rulebook be damned - ProFootballTalk - During the season, the most important employee in the league office is the one who helps explain controversial officiating decisions. Currently, that job is occupied by (checks notes) no one.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Reporting as Eligible - Love in the Time of Covid - Acme Packing Company - A look back at Jordan Love’s first start and much more.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2021: Week 9 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Windy City Gridiron - Three more sacks allowed to break down, but overall I thought the pass pro from the Bears was decent in Pittsburgh.

Householder: Chicago Bears second half 2021 season preview - Windy City Gridiron - While it’s a bye week there’s definitely some second-half things worth looking forward to

Zimmerman with Adam Jahns: Matt Nagy could stay even if Bears miss playoffs - Windy City Gridiron - Adam Jahns brings it on the latest Bears Banter Podcast!

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron picks NFL Week 10 - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ bye week gives us a chance to check in our on staff’s handy dandy prognostications.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Midseason Awards - Windy City Gridiron - We take a look around the league and hand out midseason awards

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.