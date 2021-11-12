How you feeling about the Bears’ future?

The Chicago Bears haven’t won a game since October 10, but honestly... I have no complaints with where my fandom is right now. Sure it could be in a better place, but all things considered I’m feeling pretty good about being a Bears fans these days and it’s all because of Justin Fields.

Even with the Bears losing four straight games, the steady improvement from the rookie quarterback has me excited for Chicago’s next outing, which isn’t until Sunday, November 21 against the Baltimore Ravens. At 3-6 the Bears face an uphill climb towards the playoffs, but just give me some flashy moments from Fields while he continues gaining comfort against professional defenses and I’ll be happy. I still expect growing pains, but as long as the positives are there to balance out the negatives, that’s really all I can ask from from a first year QB.

The Ravens stumbled a bit last night against the Miami Dolphins, losing 22 to 10, partly because Baltimore’s D isn’t as good as we’ve grown accustomed to seeing through the years. Chicago’s offense should be able to do some things and Justin Fields should have an opportunity to build off his last two weeks.

If Fields does continue looking like the franchise QB we all hope he can be, then I would assume our confidence in the Bears will keep going up. I thought it was interesting last week when our SB Nation Reacts’ poll results went up a percentage point from 18% to 19%, but this week it shot all the way up to 40%!

A 21 point jump after a loss has to be a Reacts’ record, but I would assume this number is going to be tied to Fields’ development the remainder of the 2021 season. Which is as it should be, because this season is about Fields and the other young players like Khalil Herbert, Cole Kmet, Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, and Larry Borom to name a few, growing and readying themselves for this franchise to rise up and contend in 2022.

The head coach and general manager situation will play itself out eventually, but for now are you feeling as good about the future of the franchise as I am?

Poll How you feeling about the Bears future? Good

Bad vote view results 81% Good (378 votes)

18% Bad (86 votes) 464 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Bears’ fans, SB Nation Reacts is a neat way share your voice with fans across the NFL with their fun and topical surveys. Each week they’ll shoot out some questions to our plugged-in fanbase, both about the Bears and the other 31 teams too, and we’ll share the results here on Windy City Gridiron. Sign up here to join Reacts.