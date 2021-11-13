The Bear’s Den, November 13, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields: Bears going to overtake Packers in NFC North soon - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Nagy’s rookie quarterback certainly doesn’t lack for confidence in regards to the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

Fields: Bears will control rivalry with Packers ‘very soon’ - 670 The Score - He may only be a rookie, but Bears quarterback Justin Fields already understands the significance of his organization’s rivalry with the Packers.

Emma: Bears must balance priorities with Teven Jenkins’ looming return- 670 The Score - As the Bears balance a focus on their future with whatever hopes to contend remain this season, they’re expected to get a boost in both regards soon.

PODCAST: Mailbag with Bear Report’s Andrew Freeman - The Chicago Audible - In this latest episode, Nick and Andrew answer questions about Matt Nagy’s status as the head coach moving forward, they discuss what the weakest position group is on the Bears’ roster, highlight what games they are looking forward to watching for the remainder of the season and much more.

Bears midseason grades: Rating Sean Desai’s defense after Week 9 - NBC Sports Chicago - Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn have been highlights, but there’s been some disappointing play as well.

Pro Football Focus Grades: Bears’ best and worst performers through first 9 weeks - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at how Bears players have graded out with PFF through the first nine weeks of the 2021 season.

Dick Butkus is not a fan of the Bears offensive line, front office, head coach or GM...



Watch the Full Interview & Subscribe:https://t.co/K5bOr4jc4u pic.twitter.com/XzbqPMTWWq — Stacking The Box (@StackingTheBox) November 10, 2021

Kane: What’s working, what’s not on offense - Chicago Tribune - If the Chicago Bears’ offensive review had happened two weeks earlier after a 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it would have had a much different tone. But Justin Fields and the offense showed progress heading into the bye.

Bears legend Dick Butkus blasts team, calls for ‘drastic’ changes - Chicago Sun-Times - Butkus shredded the offensive line, cornerbacks and coach Matt Nagy.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell - NFL.com - Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Detroit Lions fans prioritizing avoidance of 0-17 over acquiring No. 1 pick - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions may only be at the halfway point of the season, but we’re already into Tank Talk.

Vikings place Kenny Willekes on COVID-19 list, sign Eddie Yarbrough - Daily Norseman - On Friday morning, the Vikings placed Willekes on their reserve/COVID-19 list. To take his spot on the roster, the team has signed defensive end Eddie Yarbrough.

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers - NFL.com - The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle’s Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers expect Aaron Rodgers to be cleared vs. Seattle Seahawks, but Jordan Love prepared just in case - ESPN - The Green Bay Packers expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to clear COVID protocols before Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks, but Jordan Love has prepared to be the starter just in case.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's SB Nation Reacts: How you Bears' fans feeling about the future? - Windy City Gridiron - Even with the Bears losing four straight games, the steady improvement from the rookie quarterback has me excited for Chicago’s next outing.

Householder's Betting the NFC North: Vikings, Packers, Lions spread, totals, survivor - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are on a bye but there are still bets to be made!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.