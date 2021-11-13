Justin Fields on the Bears vs Packers rivalry, ‘It’ll be back on our side very soon’

A bye week smack dab in the middle of the season means the Bears have had more meaningful time to sit back and reflect. For Justin Fields, the Bears’ unquestioned golden goose and all anyone wants to talk about (as they should), it means making media rounds more generously.

On Friday, the rookie quarterback joined 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel for an in-depth 2-on-1 interview. They touched on Fields’ training mentality, who he likes to emulate as both a quarterback and NFL player, and even his thoughts on the Bears-Packers rivalry (or lack thereof).

Brandon Marshall is one player Fields has been in regular contact with that Bears fans will be intimately familiar. The former standout receiver has a training complex in Florida that Fields has taken plenty of chances to use. It also helps to get to Florida’s weather when you spend all your time in Columbus and now Chicago.

“To get out of that cold weather, to get away, and change of scenery. Got a chance to visit House of Athlete, Brandon Marshall’s gym. Got to meet him, and had the opportunity to work out there so it was awesome.”

Every quarterback who can run and show more general athleticism than the occasional scramble will always be compared to Michael Vick. The famed dual-threat set the table for many young quarterbacks to come after his electric profile. Justin Fields was one of them.

It’s never a bad idea to get advice from a legend.

“I remember eight years old wearing his cleats, I had to get his cleats when I was younger. He’s one of the most electric players that I’ve seen play in my lifetime, so I talk to him every now and then. It’s always great hearing from him and the advice that he gives me.”

Speaking of dual-threat quarterbacks Fields wants to emulate, Cam Newton might be an even better example. A former MVP who came this close to bringing a Super Bowl to the Carolina Panthers, the 6-foot-5, 245 pound Newton was known for galloping like the wind with the size of a linebacker while uncorking deep darts downfield.

There are far worse players for a fellow freak athlete like Fields to prod and understand as much as he can. It’s an essential relationship for Fields as his career takes off.

“I’ve known Cam since my junior year of high school. He called me last week or the week before that, and we had a little chat. Whenever I need advice, I’m always able to reach out to Cam, and he’s always ready to talk.”

As for immediate and long-term goals for that career, Fields has set his sights on the Packers. The 22-year-old got his first taste of Bears-Packers when Green Bay defeated Chicago 24-14 in early October. Green Bay has, of course, taken complete control of this once far more revered rivalry over roughly the last three decades.

Fields is counting on tilting Bears-Packers way back into the Bears’ favor. No doubt music to the ears of everyone in Halas Hall and anyone with any tangential connection to the Northeastern Illinois corridor.

“Just know it’ll be back on our side very soon – sooner than later, for sure.”

You can listen to the full audio from Fields’ interview here.