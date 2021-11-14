If you’re interested in getting started in sports betting but not sure how to do it, check out this video from Jeff Berckes and Robert Schmitz to cover the basics. Whether it’s understanding the difference between the spread and the moneyline or knowing what all the different numbers mean next to a game listing, the guys have you covered. Plus, JB lays out how to determine your bankroll and how to think about the size of your bet.

Jeff Berckes co-hosts Bears Over Beers and Bear and Balanced on the Windy City Gridiron podcast network. Robert hosts Bear with Me and Rule of Three podcasts on the same channel. They can be found on Twitter @gridironborn and @robertkschmitz.

