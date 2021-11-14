NFL officials admits points were stolen away from the Bears

Even though the NFL doubled (and tripled) down on the idiocy surrounding the taunting penalty called on the Chicago Bears’ Cassius Marsh against the Pittsburgh Steelers, league officials came out today and admitted their refs screwed up several times to benefit Pittsburgh in their 29 to 27 victory against the Bears last Monday night.

In a recent article on NFL.com from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, they wrote that “privately, members of the NFL’s officiating department who reviewed the game acknowledged that referee Tony Corrente and his crew erred on at least three separate critical calls and non-calls that went against Chicago.”

There’s no way to know for sure of the erroneous flags were the reason the Bears lost the game, but the NFL does admit their mistaken flags took at least 3 or 4 points away from Chicago.

The low block penalty on James Daniels that was called on a Justin Fields to Jimmy Graham touchdown pass was awful on two counts. First, Daniels didn’t really make contact with the Steeler defender, and second, his block attempt happened within the tackle box, which made it legal regardless if contact was made of not.

That took 6 points off the board, with a 7th likely due to Cairo Santos being 96.4% on extra points in his career.

Later in that same drive the refs missed an obvious late hit on Fields, which led to Chicago having to settle for a field goal that closed Pittsburgh’s lead to 14-6.

The refs also missed several Steelers lined up in the neutral zone on Santos’ 65 yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds. A flag would have given the Bears another try from 60 yards out, which would have still been an unlikely make for Santos (career high 55 yards), but you never know.

An NFL spokesman declined to make an official comment in regards to this matter, which is normal on officiating decisions, and a Bears spokesman also declined comment to NFL.com.