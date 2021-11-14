Bears open as 6 point home underdog vs the Ravens

Coming off their week 9 bye the Chicago Bears should be well rested for a Baltimore Ravens team that just got walloped by the Dolphins in Miami on Thursday Night Football (22 to 10), but the early line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears a 6 point underdog for their November 21st tilt in Soldier Field.

At 3-6 the Bears are only ahead of the winless Lions in the NFC, while the 6-3 Ravens are the current three seed in the AFC and in first place in the their division.

In their last game the Bears’ offense showed some life in their 27 to 29 loss to to the Steelers, but their defense wasn’t able to get off the field. Chicago’s D could be getting Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson back for next Sunday's game, which would help them considerably against one of the best quarterbacks in the game today, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

The current over/under is 45, but if that or the line changes we’ll have some updates later in the week.

Are you taking the Bears and the points, and what about the over/under?