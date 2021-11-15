Bears open window for Teven Jenkins, Deon Bush return

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Monday that rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins would practice, which opens the 21-day window for him to return from injured reserve.

Coach Nagy announced that Teven Jenkins & Deon Bush will return to practice today, opening a 21-day window for their activation from IR. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 15, 2021

Jenkins was the Bears’ second round pick, Ryan Pace traded up to select him 39th overall out of Oklahoma State.

He worked with the team during rookie camp but very early in training camp was out with a mysterious back injury until the team finally placed him on injured reserve and announced he would have back surgery on Aug. 18.

It has not yet been decided which side of the line that Jenkins would work at, either the right or left side.

Nagy also announced that Deon Bush would also begin practicing, opening the door for his return from IR. Bush landed on IR following a quad injury he suffered during the Bears’ loss to the Packers on Oct. 17.

The Bears’ offensive line has had it’s woes, but has been somewhat stabilized with fellow rookie Larry Borom, but getting Jenkins back and seeing where he fits will be vital for the Bears going into the offseason of 2022.