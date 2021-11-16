The Bear’s Den, November 16, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE MATT NAGY PRESSER TRANSLATION SPECIAL

Bye week could pay dividends for Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - While Fields took most of the week off, the Bears coaching staff used self-scouting to learn how to manage their talented rookie. “I think it helps a lot,” quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said.

Bears coach Matt Nagy gets ‘honesty’ from NFL about officiating in Steelers game - Chicago Sun-Times - NFL Network reported that league officials believe there were three missed calls in the Steelers’ favor as the Bears lost 29-27 last week.

Bears optimistic about OLB Khalil Mack, S Eddie Jackson playing vs. Ravens - Chicago Sun-Times - Mack has missed two games, and Jackson has essentially missed two.

7 key storylines for Bears over final two months of 2021 season - Chicago Sun-Times - Most of it centers on rookie QB Justin Fields, but there is plenty else to consider as the Bears head into the second half of their season.

Teven Jenkins: What’s next for Chicago Bears rookie? - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins returned to practice Monday as the team opened its 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve. So what’s next in Jenkins’ recovery and return? What will happen with the young offensive tackle in the coming weeks? Here’s a look at six key questions.

The good, the bad and the questions: Analyzing the precarious future of Bears coach Matt Nagy – The Athletic - Coach Matt Nagy appears to be on the hot seat, but there are eight games left for the Bears to decide his fate.

Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins is returning to practice this week - Bears Wire - Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins will start his three-week window to return from injured reserve this week.

‘He’s clutch, man’: Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson taking advantage of his reps on defense – The Athletic - Houston-Carson has always been a stalwart on special teams, but in his sixth season, he’s made an impact for the Bears on defense.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson starts charity in late friend’s honor - RSN - The Bears top cornerback says the death of his best friend changed his outlook on life.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins will return to practice after back surgery - RSN - Matt Nagy said the Bears second-round draft pick ‘looks good’ but they still don’t know if he’ll play left tackle or right tackle.

Matt Nagy had ‘lengthy’ talk with NFL about Bears, Steelers flags - RSN - There were plenty of controversial penalties on Monday Night Football, and the Bears head coach got some answers.

Bears Second-Year TE Cole Kmet Is Quietly Breaking Out - Bleacher Nation - After struggling early in the season, Cole Kmet is emerging as one of Justin Fields’ favorite targets, and the second-year tight end is trending towards a breakout.

Nagy, Bears held conversation with NFL about officiating - “I do appreciate their honesty going through it,” Nagy said. Ken’s Note: The NFL is a bunch of spineless weaklings for not owning up to the suckage publicly. Also, read what Nagy said... it’s some of the goblbdy-ist goblbedygook ever spoken. Coach speak is one thing, but that’s bordering on “teacher in a Charlie Brown TV Special” levels of blathering.

Mac Jones on pace to break Dak Prescott’s rookie record for completion percentage - ProFootballTalk - In 2016, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 67.76 percent of his passes, the best mark in NFL history for a rookie. In 2021, Mac Jones is poised to break that record.

Taylor Decker is tired of BS narratives surrounding his toughness, future in Detroit - Pride Of Detroit - Taylor Decker is back, and he’s pretty pissed.

Detroit Lions to work out kickers after Ryan Santoso misses 2 kicks vs. Steelers - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions are not going to sit idly after kicking issues cost them a win in Pittsburgh.

Packers cut Blake Bortles, activate Kurt Benkert from practice squad COVID list - ProFootballTalk - The Packers cut quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad Monday after activating third quarterback Kurt Benkert from the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.

Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returning to practice - 670 The Score - Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will return to practice Monday, coach Matt Nagy said, opening a 21-day window in which he can be activated from injured reserve.

Householder: Chicago Bears open window for Teven Jenkins return from injury - Windy City Gridiron - The rookie offensive lineman returned to practice Monday, opening the window for him to return from IR

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Midseason Awards - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s hand out some awards for the 2021 Chicago Bears at the (sort of) midway point!

