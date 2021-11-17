The Bear’s Den, November 17, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Dick Butkus talks current state of Bears, reflects on his playing days - Bears Wire - We spoke with Dick Butkus about the “Huddle Up: Let’s Talk Obesity” campaign, Justin Fields, Roquan Smith and Gale Sayers.

Predicting Bears’ remaining schedule: How many wins in final 8 games? - Bears Wire - With the Bears coming out of their bye week, we’re predicting Chicago’s final eight games.

Bears’ Cole Kmet looks more confident with Justin Fields lately - RSN - Matt Nagy’s second-year tight end has improved this season, but not as much as some Bears fans would like.

Bears’ Eddie Goldman ‘wasn’t back’ until recently, per coach - RSN - The Bears nose tackle hadn’t played in two years after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

NFL Expansion to 40 Teams Already Being Discussed “At the Highest Levels of the League” - Bleacher Nation - I wouldn’t be surprised to hear chatter surrounding the idea of the NFL’s mega-expansion grow louder down the line.

Answering Questions and Mapping Out the Return of Tevin Jenkins - Bleacher Nation - The Bears have questions they must answer when it comes to getting Teven Jenkins back in the swing of things. So let’s answer some...

The Midseason Progress Report: QB, HC, GM - Da Bears Blog - Quarterback: Pre-Bye Grade - B-

Power punchers: Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman, Darius Leonard and the sweet science of forcing fumbles – The Athletic - The longtime Bears cornerback mastered the “Peanut Punch” and now the Colts’ linebacker is doing the same with the “Maniac Knockout.”

Midseason review: Does Matt Nagy deserve Year 2 with Justin Fields? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the Bears’ first half of the season and previews what’s ahead:

Bears assistants talk Akiem Hicks, Cassius Marsh and more - Chicago Sun-Times - Breaking down the best of what Bears position coaches had to say this week about star players, controversial flags and a potential milestone:

City should buy Bears and sell shares to fans, alderperson says - Chicago Sun-Times - Ald. George Cardenas (12th), Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s City Council floor leader, plans to introduce a resolution Wednesday to authorize a feasibility study on “whether it is practical and advisable for the city to pursue the purchase of the Chicago Bears.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

Expansion to 40 teams isn't as crazy as it sounds - ProFootballTalk - If/when the NFL offers St. Louis an expansion team in an effort to resolve the Rams relocation litigation, the league wouldn’t move to an odd number of teams. The league would add a second team, if it adds a first one.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers latest stock sale commences - ProFootballTalk - For the sixth time in franchise history, the Packers are selling stock. This time around, the goal is to raise money for improvements to Lambeau Field, “including by installing HD video boards and making concourse improvements.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: 2021 Playoff picture - Chicago Bears begin outside the hunt - Windy City Gridiron - Don’t get your hopes up too high, if at all. But someone has to take that No. 7 seed, even if no one deserves it.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - The greatest play to never happen, Mahomes is back, the Lions don’t lose, and more in this week’s column.

Zeglinski: Second wind - Five Chicago Bears to watch in the second half of the 2021 season - Windy City Gridiron - November and December football are their own animals to tackle. These Bears have something to prove.

THE RULES

