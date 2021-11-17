Bears vs Ravens Injury Report: Chicago and Baltimore each missing 6

When the Chicago Bears last played, way back on November 8, they were missing several key players in their 27 to 29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the bye week was coming an on opportune time for them to heal up for the second half of the season. But the first injury report for their week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens is even bigger than it was for the Steelers game.

Here’s how the Bears list things after Wednesday’s practice.

Did Not Practice

Akiem Hicks, DL, Ankle

Eddie Jackson, S, Hamstring

Khalil Mack, OLB, Foot

Danny Trevathan, ILB, Knee

Allen Robinson II, WR, Hamstring

Elijah Wilkinson, OL, Back

Jimmy Graham, TE, Non-injury/resting

Limited Practice

Alec Ogletree, ILB, Ankle

Damien Williams, RB, Knee

Darnell Mooney, WR, Foot

Full Practice

J.P. Holtz, TE Concussion

Cairo Santos, K, Elbow

The key practice for these players is Friday, which is the day the week’s final injury report is announced, but right now things look bleak for the Bears defense. Mack hasn’t played since October 24, Jackson left the game on October 31st after just 2 snaps, and Hicks and Trevathan both went out in that Monday night game in Pittsburgh.

Robinson hurt his hamstring late in the Steelers game making a big catch down the sideline, but Mooney has been dinged up most of this season while not missing any games.

Baltimore is coming off a mini-bye as their last game was on Thursday night, November 11, but the Ravens are pretty banged up as well. Here’s how they list things after their first practice this week.

Did Not Practice

Bradley Bozeman, G/C, Illness

Lamar Jackson, QB, Illness

Marquise Brown, WR, Thigh

Jimmy Smith, CB, Hip

Brandon Williams, DT, Shoulder

Tavon Young, CB, Foot

Justin Houston, OLB, Non-injury/resting

Limited Practice

Patrick Mekari, G/C, Ankle

Latavius Murray, RB, Ankle

Full Practice

Nick Boyle, TE, Knee

The Ravens missing Lamar Jackson is the big news of the day, but head coach John Harbaugh said that neither he nor Bozeman have a COVID related illness.

In other Bears related roster news, on Tuesday they announced their protected practice squad list of defensive lineman Margus Hunt, and outside linebackers Sam Kamara and Cassius Marsh. The haven’t protected a fourth player yet, but they could add one more name later this week.