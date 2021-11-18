Bears’ fans confidence in the team is up again this week

Sure the Chicago Bears have lost four straight games, but would you believe our SB Nation Reacts fan confidence level has increased for three straight weeks? Watching rookie quarterback Justin Fields do a few spectacular things in the losses to the 49ers and Steelers had a lot to do with our stock in the team going up, but those good vibes have carried over through the bye week as well.

The results went from 18% to 19% after Fields ran wild against San Fran, and then after he nearly brought the Bears all the way back in Pittsburgh it shot up to 40%. And now with a full week to reflect on the state of the Bears, we’re up two more percentage points to 42%.

I’m sure it’s not all Fields, although he’s a HUGE part of our newfound buzz for the Bears, because there are a few other young players performing well the last couple weeks too.

At running back, rookie Khalil Herbert looks like the real deal to pair with the 24-year old David Montgomery. Rookie right tackle Larry Borom looks like a keeper, and tight end Cole Kmet (22-years old) has come on strong so far in his second season.

Earlier this week the Bears opened the three-week practice window for second round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, which makes it very likley we get to see him now that he’s recovered from his back surgery.

Youthful veterans Jaylon Johnson and Roquan Smith have been looking good on defense and wide out Darnell Mooney has been Chicago's top receiver so far.

The Bears will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and if Fields flashes again — whether the Bears win or lose — I’d expect our Reacts poll to tick up for a fourth week in a row.

