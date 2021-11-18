Things are heating up around the NFL as we’re past the half way point, and teams are starting to position themselves for a playoff push. You can can talk about all the week 11 games right here in this open thread, but keep in mind it is rated WCG-MA.

For the specifics on what games are on where you live checkout the 506sports.com NFL maps.

Here’s the full schedule this week.

All times Central

Thursday Night Football

New England at Atlanta - 7:20 PM on FOX/NFL Network

Sunday Noon Kickoffs

Indianapolis at Buffalo - CBS

Houston at Tennessee - CBS

Miami at Jets - CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears - CBS

Our Bears vs Ravens open thread will go live on Sunday morning!

Detroit at Cleveland - FOX

Green Bay at Minnesota - FOX

New Orleans at Philadelphia - FOX

Washington at Carolina - FOX

San Francisco at Jacksonville - FOX

Sunday Late Afternoon Kickoffs

Cincinnati at Las Vegas - 3:05 PM on CBS

Dallas at Kansas City - 3:25 PM on FOX

Arizona at Seattle - 3:25 PM on FOX

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh at Chargers - 7:20 PM on NBC

Monday Night Football, November 15

Giants at Tampa Bay - 7:15 PM on ESPN

