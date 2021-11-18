The Bear’s Den, November 18, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears’ Matt Nagy explains Justin Fields’ strength running left - RSN - The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback has made plenty of highlight plays, but these accurate throws might be most impressive.

Bears’ Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks hurt - RSN - Matt Nagy’s team was missing several stars at practice, even after the bye week.

The First Injury Report After the Bye is OUT ... And Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson II, Akiem Hicks, and Eddie Jackson Didn’t Practice - Bleacher Nation - The first Bears injury report after the bye is loaded with impact players who did not practice on Wednesday.

Dannehy: With Nagy’s Tenure on Life Support, His Possible Successors Come into Focus - Da Bears Blog - Nagy is done. At least, that’s what NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright has reported, stating the Bears have already begun doing background checks on other coaches, mentioning Vance Joseph and Brian Daboll specifically.

Justin Fields sees Lamar Jackson changing quarterback play - 670 The Score - Fields has watched the finer points of Jackson’s game, like how he sells a run-pass option or creates leverage for a running start to beat a defensive end in pursuit. As he has studied, Fields has developed a healthy respect for Jackson.

Bears battling injuries ahead of matchup against Ravens - 670 The Score - It seems the bye week didn’t give the Bears quite enough time to recover.

Bears’ coach Matt Nagy talks ‘specifics’ for how team can improve - RSN - Bears’ coach Matt Nagy talks about specific changes he wishes to implement to the team and discusses ways they can break their current losing streak.

Can Justin Fields and the Bears end their losing streak and avoid another drubbing as an underdog? – The Athletic - The Bears enter Sunday’s game against the Ravens with several losing streaks. Can Fields be the difference?

Bye-bye? Bears coach Matt Nagy trying to capture Andy Reid’s magic - Chicago Sun-Times - While his mentor is 19-3 in games after the bye, Nagy is 0-3 in three seasons with the Bears. “I do know from where I came from, he has a pretty good record,” Nagy said of Reid. “I tried to follow that early on in my career, and it did not work.”

Justin Fields on Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears 2nd half - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said when he was in college he studied Lamar Jackson film: “There’s not many guys who are like Lamar Jackson.” Here’s what else Fields said.

Bears could steal Dolphins’ plan to stop Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, but it’s risky - Chicago Sun-Times - The Dolphins opted for a heavy dose of cover-0 and cover-1 defense against Jackson in their 22-10 victory last week against the Ravens. But Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is basically daring the Bears to try that approach.

Bears believe left is right for Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - This season, the Bears have been putting Fields through practice drills to improve his accuracy rolling left. His two passing touchdowns over the previous two games have both come on those exact plays — when he broke out of the pocket, sprinted left and threw a strike.

Bears notebook: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks sit out practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) also did not practice as the Bears began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Ravens at Soldier Field.

Ex-Bears Defensive Coordinator Mel Tucker is Reportedly on the Cusp of a $95M Extension from Michigan State - Bleacher Nation - With his time in Chicago a distant memory, Mel Tucker’s glow up in college football can’t be ignored.

NFL updates its COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving - Chicago Tribune - The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.

Pete Carroll on the team’s offensive struggles: “I’m looking forward” - ProFootballTalk - A year after going 12-4, the Seahawks have slumped to a 3-6 start. On defense, the Legion of Boom has gone bust. On offense, things aren’t working the way they should.

Jared Goff out of practice, Tim Boyle running Lions' first-string offense - ProFootballTalk - Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters today that Goff is day-to-day with his injury, and Boyle is QB1 while Goff is out.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Ravens Injury Report - Chicago and Baltimore each missing 6 - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s check in on the first injury report of the week for the Bears and Ravens and OMG!

Berckes' Visualize This: QB Rating Explained - Windy City Gridiron - How exactly is the quarterback rating calculated? It’s all laid out in this week’s visual.

Zeglinski: Matt Nagy’s last ride with the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The fat lady isn’t singing yet, but she is warming up her vocal cords backstage.

