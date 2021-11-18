Mannelly on Santos FG try vs Pitt: That was a zero percent chance kick

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

We are joined by none other than legendary Chicago Bears special teamer Patrick Mannelly! The Score Bears’ analyst brought plenty of opinions in a great conversation!

Patrick had plenty of opinions on the job security of both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace and also discussed his thoughts on the offensive line, Cole Kmet and Allen Robinson. We also discussed the bizarre situation with Tarik Cohen and why he still doesn’t seem close to returning.

But of course, we picked Patrick’s brains on special teams. He discussed how he feels this unit is performing this season and the best way to build consistent success with a unit that always has so much turnover. He also weighed in on the Cairo Santos field goal attempt to end the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He called it at “zero percent chance kick” and totally disagreed with that decision and said Matt Nagy needed to call for the Hail Mary, even though it’s a low percentage, it’s not 0%.

Patrick also shared some Super Bowl memories and discussed Devin Hester as well! Check out a great conversation!