Bears Over Beers: Ravens Preview with Lindsey OK

The Bears Over Beers crew are joined by Lindsey OK to talk Lamar Jackson dealing with the blitz, Greg Roman’s prospects as the next Chicago Bears head coach, the running back room in Baltimore, the development of Rashod Bateman, and more. After the football talk, Lindsey reveals her rivalry rankings, her preference for an alternate name if the Ravens went away, and talk about The Wire.

After the break, the guys talk about Justin Fields’s development, Teven Jenkins potential return to the roster from injury, and the impact of missing Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson. All that over some tasty beverages on this week’s Bears Over Beers.

