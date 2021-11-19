The Bear’s Den, November 19, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE JACK SILVERSTEIN HISTORY SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

The Comprehensive Guide to Bears vs. Ravens - On Tap Sports Net - Take a dive into the stats, betting lines, and matchup analysis before the Bears vs. Ravens Week 11 meeting at Soldier Field.

Ope! It Sounds Like Some Teams Regret Passing on Justin Fields - Bleacher Nation - So, this is how the other side lives?

Ravens Comes to Chicago, Must Wins for Both Sides, Prank Calls on The Wire, Prediction! - Da Bears Blog - It will be intriguing/exciting to see Justin Fields use the extra practice time to develop chemistry with his offensive playmakers. Will Come Kmet continue to ascend? Will Allen Robinson finally deliver? Will the Bears get anything from the bottom of their wide receiver depth chart?

Report: Bears to sign pass rusher Bruce Irvin - The Bears are signing veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin, NFL Media reported.

Bears’ Jimmy Graham finding joy as leader, mentor - 670 The Score - “I was kind of a savage,” Graham said. “That was kind of the way I played. That was back before the taunting rules. I taunted with the best of them.”

Florio believes Jaguars would take Fields with a mulligan - 670 The Score - On Pro Football Talk PM on Wednesday, Mike Florio shared his opinion that if the Jacksonville Jaguars knew what they know now, they would use the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft last April on someone other than quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Instead, they would’ve drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, whom the Bears traded up to No. 11 overall to nab.

Justin Fields inspiring confidence in Bears teammates - Bears Wire - The Bears expect good things will happen when Justin Fields has the ball in his hands.

Bears vs. Ravens: Things to know ahead of Week 11 matchup - Bears Wire - As the Bears prepare to face the Ravens, here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s matchup.

Jimmy Graham: Chicago Bears TE adjusting to new role - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham has had to give himself a dose of perspective in a season in which he has two catches for 39 yards and missed his first two games since 2015 because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears’ defense failed when they needed them most - Chicago Sun-Times - Staked to their only lead of the game, the Bears needed their once-vaunted defense to make a stop on the Steelers’ last possession. Ken’s Note: The defense is more vaunted with starters like Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks actually on the field... so... there is that...

Jimmy Graham settles into mentor role - Chicago Sun-Times - The four-time Pro Bowl tight end knows he can provide more than the two receptions for 39 yards, but still takes pride in helping Cole Kmet grow. “It takes a big humbling pill to humble yourself and realize where you are in your career and where you can be useful.”

Accuser sues Mario Edwards Jr., Bears after hotel incident last year - Chicago Sun-Times - A North Carolina woman is suing Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. — and the franchise itself — after an incident at the team hotel the night before the team played at the Panthers last season.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Stan Kroenke threatens to settle with St. Louis, and to leave his partners holding the billion-dollar bag - ProFootballTalk - According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Kroenke has threatened to cut his own deal with the St. Louis plaintiffs who are suing the NFL, forcing the rest of the league to face the music in January, when the lawsuit arising from the relocation of the Rams goes to trial. Per the report, Kroenke will do it unless the league promises to spread the final settlement or judgment.

Sean Payton: Everyone involved in NFL deserves better officiating - ProFootballTalk - Saints head coach Sean Payton said he had no comment on a costly roughing the passer call against his team after last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but shared some of his opinion on Monday when he noted the penalty is for “roughing” after further questions about it.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Bradley Bozeman miss practice with non-COVID illness - Baltimore Beatdown - Once more, it is not COVID, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron picks Chicago Bears-Baltimore Ravens - Windy City Gridiron - After a bye, the Bears are back. Sort of. Lamar Jackson’s Ravens prove a tough test.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Podcast - Patrick Mannelly on Cairo Santos FG try vs Pitt: That was a zero percent chance kick - Windy City Gridiron - Patrick Mannelly joins the Bears Banter Podcast!

Salo: The Ravens provide Justin Fields Plenty of Fantasy Upside - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are showing signs of becoming more balanced, so which Bears should you be plugging in to your fantasy lineup this week?

Wiltfong: 2021 Chicago Bears-Baltimore Ravens game preview - Windy City Gridiron - Lamar Jackson and Co. come to Soldier Field looking to get right after a Thursday night upset last week.

Wiltfong: Bears’ fans confidence in the team is up again this week - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

