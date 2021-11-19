Bears put Danny Trevathan on IR, promote Cassius Marsh

On Friday the Chicago Bears placed inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve and to take his place on the active roster they promoted outside linebacker Cassius Marsh from their practice squad. To take Marsh’s spot on the practice squad they officially announced the addition of veteran outside linebacker Bruce Irvin. Yesterday it was reported that Irvin would be signing in Chicago, and now we know he’ll begin his stint in the Windy City on the practice squad.

EDIT: It was just reported that Khalil Mack will also be heading to IR to have surgery on his foot. More on that from WCG here.

Trevathan was injured in the Bears last game in Pittsburgh, and since this is his second time heading to IR this year his season is over.

Chicago will now likely pair Alec Ogletree up with Roquan Smith for the remainder of the 2021 season, which is what they’ve done for all but one game this year. Other inside linebackers on the 53-man roster include veterans Christian Jones and Joel Iyiegbuniwe, and rookie undrafted free agent Caleb Johnson.

Marsh was signed to the practice squad earlier this month, and he was activated for the Bears last game against the Steelers where he had five tackles, a sack, and that much talked about taunting penalty.

Irvin will look to get up to speed on Chicago's practice squad and be some additional outside linebacker insurance with Mack out for the year.