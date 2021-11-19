Bears LB Khalil Mack out for season with foot injury

Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing foot surgery, effectively ending his 2021 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Mack had previously missed the two most recent games prior to the Bears’ bye week due to the foot injury, but he had not been placed on the injured reserve until now, thus taking up a roster spot despite not playing in any games. Chicago added veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin to their practice squad on Thursday, which signaled their lack of confidence in Mack’s return for the foreseeable future.

The news comes as a major blow to the Bears, as Mack has been very productive for them this year. Even having missed two games, the 8-year veteran is still in the top 15 in the league with 6 sacks as of this writing. He finishes the season with 19 tackles, 7 quarterback hits and 9 pressures.

With Mack now out for the year, the Bears now roll with Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson starting at the edge rusher position. Quinn is 12th in the league with 6.5 sacks, but with Mack injured, he could end up having more attention directed his way when rushing the passer.