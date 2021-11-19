Bears-Ravens injury report: Akiem Hicks is out, Eddie Jackson questionable

On the heels of losing their best player for the remainder of the year, the Bears’ final injury report of the week before facing the Ravens this Sunday could be considered a positive in some respects. You take positive steps forward wherever possible in unfortunate circumstances such as this.

Here’s how the Bears’ injury report lines up in advance of Sunday’s matchup with Baltimore:

Akiem Hicks, DT (Ankle) — Out

Eddie Jackson, FS (Hamstring) — Questionable

Allen Robinson, WR (Hamstring) — Doubtful

Darnell Mooney, WR (Foot) — Was limited in practice most of the week; game status uncertain

Elijah Wilkinson, OT (Back) — Questionable

Cairo Santos, K (Elbow), Alec Ogletree, LB (Ankle), Damien Williams, RB (Knee), and J.P. Holtz, TE (Concussion) are all probable.

It’ll be tough sledding for the Bears’ defense to play without Khalil Mack for the rest of the season. In Mack's quite sizable absence, Bruce Irvin, signed late Thursday evening, should be little more than a small bandage. One can hope Akiem Hicks and his ailing ankle see the field again very soon because the Bears' defense has not been the same without his mammoth presence either. The more defensive horses the Bears can get back on the field, like Eddie Jackson, the better. His progress from a hamstring injury suffered against the 49ers a few weeks ago is promising on that front.

As for Chicago’s offense, the Bears will surely miss Allen Robinson in a favorable tilt against the Ravens, who have one of the NFL’s worst passing defenses. Expect a more significant role for Marquise Goodwin and more snaps for Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd in Robinson’s place.

In total sum, if the Bears are going to pull off the upset, this will likely have to be an early “Justin Fields is a superhero” effort. I, for one, welcome such an outcome.

Here’s where the Ravens, similarly beat up across the board, stand in advance of Sunday:

Marquise Brown, WR (Thigh) — Questionable

Cedric Ogbuehi, OT (Thigh) — Questionable

Jimmy Smith, CB (Hip and neck) — Questionable

Tavon Young, CB (Foot) — Questionable

Anthony Averett, CB (Thigh) — Questionable

Latavius Murray, RB (Ankle) — Questionable

Devin Duvernay, WR (Knee) — Questionable

Nick Boyle, TE (Knee) — Questionable

Pat Mekari, OT (Ankle) — Questionable

Kristian Welch, LB (Foot) — Questionable

By my count, that is four primary starters (Murray, Brown, Mekari, and Averett) along with a host of prominent role players that all have their status up in the air against the Bears. If there were a game in a vacuum that would serve as the ideal argument for forever nixing a 17-game season (soon to be more!), it would be Bears-Ravens.

The most notable name is missing from the injury report, however. After dealing with an illness all week while missing four practices, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant on Friday. He is expected to start against the Bears. If you were hoping their injury-riddled defense wouldn’t have to defend him, you’re out of luck.