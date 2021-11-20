The Bear’s Den, November 20, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

‘PODCAST: ‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears-Ravens Week 11 match-up - WGN-TV - It’s not been a season filled with a lot of good news for the Bears and it has kept coming after the bye week.

Emma: Once-dominant Bears defense has hit its demise - 670 The Score - What ever happened to that trash bin? “We do still have it,” Ogletree said. “It just hasn’t been used much lately.”

Is This The End Of The Road For Matt Nagy? - On Tap Sports Net - It seems Matt Nagy’s time with the Chicago Bears could come to an end soon after a devastating injury report was released Friday afternoon.

Khalil Mack out for season, will have foot surgery - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Nagy’s defense loses its best player and most fearsome pass rusher.

Bears injury report: Akiem Hicks out, Allen Robinson doubtful - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Nagy’s defense is already without Khalil Mack and Danny Trevathan for the rest of the 2021 season.

Chicago Bears sign Super Bowl champion LB Bruce Irvin, place Danny Trevathan on IR - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday signed outside linebacker Bruce Irvin to their practice squad, placed linebacker ﻿Danny Trevathan﻿ on injured reserve and promoted outside linebacker ﻿Cassius Marsh﻿ from their practice squad to their active roster.

Bears place Danny Trevathan on injured reserve - 670 The Score - The Bears have placed linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve, they announced Friday. In doing so, he won’t be eligible to return and is out for the season.

Chalk Talk: Have Bears picked off 3 different QBs? - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses whether the Bears have ever intercepted three different quarterbacks in the same game, contests in which the Bears have had two 100-yard rushers and why Jakeem Grant Sr. didn’t take the last kickoff out of the end zone

PODCAST: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Preview - The Chicago Audible - Can the Chicago Bears snap their four-game losing streak against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday?

Chicago Bears grope for exit from losing streak - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Bears have lost at least four straight for the third straight season and hope to prevent No. 5 Sunday against Baltimore or something even worse.

The 9-Yard Line: Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams talks Bears & life after football - WGN-TV - He’s someone who has played for the Bears, provided commentary for the team, and even worked on some social media segments as part of his growing post-football resume. Anthony “Spice” Adams is the right guy to ask when it comes to his impressions of the Bears’ 2021 season at the halfway point this November.

Bears announce roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Ravens - USA Today - The Bears signed Bruce Irvin to the practice squad, promoted Cassius Marsh to the active roster and Danny Trevathan’s season is done.

Where to watch, listen to Bears-Ravens game - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears will host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Soldier Field. Here’s how you can watch and listen to the contest, which kicks off at noon (CT).

The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Ravens - ChicagoBears.com - Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup between the Bears and Ravens at Soldier Field. Keep track of their weekly record here on ChicagoBears.com.

VIDEO: Which side will rebound in Week 11: Ravens or Bears? - ESPN - Marcus Spears believes Lamar Jackson’s talents will be on full display against the 3-6 Bears.

Bears’ Hicks out, Robinson doubtful against Ravens - 670 The Score - The Bears listed receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) as doubtful to play. Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (back) are questionable.

QB1 Charity Challenge! $1,910 raised so far!



Submit guesses for Justin Fields' stats this week.



$1 per guess (up to 200), winner picks certified charity for donation! If #Bears win, we DOUBLE the total!



If you want to help but don't want to guess just reply "$" and it counts! — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) November 20, 2021

Weiderer: Inside NFL’s crackdown on taunting penalties - Chicago Tribune - In the case of NFL officiating versus common sense, the defense would like to call its next witness: Cassius Lee Marsh. Why the league’s focus on taunting is frequently missing the mark and how the Chicago Bears were hurt because of it.

Finley: A rookie QB saved John Harbaugh’s job; can Matt Nagy be able to say the same? - Chicago Sun-Times - Over the next eight games, Justin Fields will have to prove so dynamic that changing the support system around him would seem ludicrous.

PODCAST: Sunday’s game will be a test - Chicago Sun-Times - The Ravens will be a measuring stick for the Bears.

Finley: Bears put Danny Trevathan on IR, sign OLB Bruce Irvin to practice squad - Chicago Sun-Times - Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan’s lost season is over.

Lieser: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson back from illness, will start vs. Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Jackson was in question after missing two days of practice this week, but he was full-go Friday.

Potash: Eddie Goldman back in the swing of things - Chicago Sun-Times - After missing all of last season and the first three games this season, the Bears’ standout nose tackle was “dominant” against the Steelers — and finally is in midseason form.

Lieser: In his 8th start, Bears QB Justin Fields must move beyond rookie turbulence vs. Ravens - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears need a good look at Fields — and a sharp assessment of whether Matt Nagy is the right coach to pair with him for 2022 and beyond. The final eight games should provide a fair evaluation.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Seahawks RB Chris Carson To Have Season-Ending Neck Surgery - Seahawks.com - Seahawks running back Chris Carson will have surgery and miss the rest of the season, Pete Carroll announced Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers to be without T.J. Watt, Joe Haden vs. Los Angeles Chargers - ESPN - While the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for Sunday night’s showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is still unknown, the Pittsburgh Steelers definitively ruled out two significant players on their defense.

Amari Cooper To Miss Sunday’s Game in Kansas City - DallasCowboys.com - The Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper for Sunday’s game, maybe longer, as the team placed him on the Reserve/COVID list.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ‘feeling great,’ will start vs. Chicago Bears - ESPN - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he will start vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday, while wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman also returned to practice on Friday.

The Ravens don’t believe in the ‘rookie wall’ and neither does Odafe Oweh - Baltimore Beatdown - The first year edge defender intends on raising his game down the stretch, not slow down.

