Chicago Bears QB1 Charity Challenge Update: Week 10

As many of us know, Twitter can become a toxic place. This season, I’ve decided to try and create some positive waves with Bears Twitter and hopefully make it a better place.

Each week, I will send out a tweet (@ZimmermanSXM) asking for guesses for the Chicago Bears’ QB1’s stats for that game. For each guess received, I will donate $1 to a given certified charity that week, up to $200. The person that comes closest to guessing QB1’s stats will have the donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

In week nine, Justin Fields was 17-29 for 291 yards with 1 TDs and 1 INTs. Twitter user @CulaficNick guessed 22-33 for 290 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Wow, was that almost spot on! Bears Twitter raised $74 last week (we need it higher, that’s why you have to participate!). Nick chose the Foundation for Fighting Blindness. If you would like to donate, just follow the link embedded. Reply to the tweet below with your proof of donation and we will add it to the total!

But it doesn’t stop there! Thanks to Justin Fields fantastic performance, he outperformed Jordan Love’s debut for the Green Bay Packers and earned an additional $100 for UNICEF!

I plan to continue these donations each week based on the amount of guesses received, pretty simple way to do your part and help out some great causes.

Would you like to raise money this week? Reply to the tweet below with your guess on QB1’s stat line and raise some money for the charity of your choice!

I’ve decided to add a caveat each week that I will at least double the donation with a Chicago Bears victory!

I encourage any Bears fans that have a dollar to spare to also donate. Share your donation with me and I will add it to the total raised each week. Can we raise $5,000 for charity? Bears Twitter, let’s unite and help out so many great causes out there!

Money raised through ten weeks: $1,910