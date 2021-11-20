Bears elevate Ledarius Mack and Isaiah Coulter, activate Deon Bush

The Chicago Bears were busy on Saturday in getting their roster lined up for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. First they tweaked their final injury report for the game by adding running back Damien Williams and listing him as doubtful, and then they announced a few transactions including activating safety Deon Bush from injured reserve.

Bush essentially takes the 53rd roster spot that was opened when the Bears placed Khalil Mack on injured reserve yesterday. Bush was on IR with a quad injury, but his three-week practice window was opened earlier this week. The Bears saw enough form the 6 year veteran to activate him, and he could be in line for some playing time with starting safety Eddie Jackson listed as questionable.

The Bears also took advantage of the 55-man game day roster rule by elevating two players from their practice squad today, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and outside linebacker Ledarius Mack.

Coulter’s flex to the main roster probably means that receiver Allen Robinson, who is listed as doubtful, will likely be inactive. Coulter (6’2”, 198) has one previous regular season game appearance and that took place a year ago while a member of the Texans when they played the Bears in Soldier Field.

The 6’1”, 237 pound Mack, the younger brother of Khalil, will be making his regular season debut. This is his second year in Chicago after being a UDFA out of Buffalo where he was a situational pass rusher and special teamer.

In case you missed it, yesterday the Bears announced that Bruce Irvin was signed to their practice squad, and they also named him as the fourth player on their protected practice squad list this week.

The Ravens also made several moves today, including downgrading receiver Marquise Brown to out, and you can get caught up on them all here.