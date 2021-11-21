Bears vs Ravens 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears host the Baltimore Ravens and a win would get the Bears back “in the hunt” for that 7th seed in the NFC.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Ravens week 11 matchup.

When is the game?

Sunday, November 21 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where is the game?

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Weather

It’ll be wet and chilly in Chicago on Sunday with rain likley in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 40% chance of more rain. High 47F during the day with winds west at 10 to 20 mph. (link)

How to watch

The game will be on CBS with number 1 crew Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call, and if you live in the red area of the 506sports.com map (including Hawaii and Alaska) you’ll get to see the game.

Streaming options

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears vs Ravens will be available on SiriusXM Channels 230 and 805. (link)

Bears: +6.5

Ravens: -6.5

O/U: 44.5

