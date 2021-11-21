Bears vs Ravens Inactives: L. Jackson OUT for Baltimore, E. Jackson OUT for Chicago

The Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens will get started in just about 90 minutes, and each team has revealed their inactive lists for today's game. Here are the players that will not dress in.

Chicago inactives:

Nick Foles, QB

Akiem Hicks, DT

Allen Robinson II, WR

Damien Williams, RB

Artie Burns, CB

Eddie Jackson, S

Jesper Horsted, TE

Ravens inactives:

Lamar Jackson, QB

Brandon Williams, DT

Miles Boykin, WR

Marquise Brown, WR

Jimmy Smith, CB

Anthony Averett, CB

Cedric Ogbuehi, OT

Tyler Huntley will get the start at QB with Lamar Jackson inactive due to an illness.

As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

