Bears favored to win on Thanksgiving against the Lions

The Chicago Bears head into the Motor City for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions in just four days, and the early line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears a 3.5 point favorite with the point total over/under currently at 42.5.

Right now it looks like the game will feature two back up quarterbacks for FOX’s national audience. Chicago’s Andy Dalton is probably filling in for Justin Fields, who left today’s game with injured ribs, and Detroit’s Tim Boyle appears to be in line for a second consecutive start while Jared Goff nurses an oblique injury.

Fields updated Bears’ fans about his injury via his friends Instagram story earlier toady.

The Lions have yet to win a game this season, and at 0-9-1 they are the worst team in the NFL, while the Bears have the second worst record in the NFC at 3-7.

The line is sure to fluctuate a bit before Thursday’s kickoff and we’ll have the updates right here at WCG all week long.