Filed under:

Chicago Bears blow their chances at a winning season, playoffs in loss to Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens

In this episode of Bear With Me, Robert brings on WCG/Bootleg Football’s EJ Snyder to talk through the ups and downs of the Chicago Bears’ home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

By Robert Schmitz
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

In this episode of Bear With Me, I grabbed Bears over Beers co-host EJ Snyder to talk through the ups and downs of this afternoon’s Chicago BearsBaltimore Ravens game.

Throughout the show we’ll discuss...

  • Maybe the Bears-est game of the year overall
  • Justin Fields’ performance, injury ramifications
  • Bears’ defensive struggles against a UDFA QB
  • Where does the team go from here?
  • And much, much more...

Check out the show and let me know what you think!

