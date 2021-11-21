Chicago Bears blow their chances at a winning season, playoffs in loss to Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens

In this episode of Bear With Me, I grabbed Bears over Beers co-host EJ Snyder to talk through the ups and downs of this afternoon’s Chicago Bears — Baltimore Ravens game.

Throughout the show we’ll discuss...

Maybe the Bears-est game of the year overall

Justin Fields’ performance, injury ramifications

Bears’ defensive struggles against a UDFA QB

Where does the team go from here?

And much, much more...

Check out the show and let me know what you think!

WCG CONTRIBUTORS BEARS PODCASTS & STREAMS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Halas to Mack hosted by Jeff Berckes and Matt Winter, Rule of 3 hosted by Robert Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, and T Formation Conversation from Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.; Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert; and Robert Zeglinski’s The Blitz Network

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Whiskey Ranger; Robert Schmitz; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Jack Salo; Like us on Facebook