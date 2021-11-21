During the Chicago Bears 13 to 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens they saw starting quarterback Justin Fields exit due to a rib injury early in the third quarter. Head coach Matt Nagy didn’t have any specific injury updates in his immediate post game press conference, but thanks to social media it seems like Fields has avoided a serious injury.

Here’s the man himself from an Instagram story from his friend Simeon Kelley confirming he didn’t suffer any broken ribs.

Justin Fields said on his friend’s IG story that he has bruised ribs but nothing broken #Bears pic.twitter.com/K6mmCHLgVy — Adam (@_adamhess) November 22, 2021

“Just a little bruised rib, right? No broken?” Kelley asks.

And Fields replies, “No, sir.”

It’s not known the exact play he was injured on, or how long it was affecting him during the game. He was sacked twice, with a third being negated due to a penalty, plus he was hit a few times, and he finally left the game after being tackled following six yard scramble.

With such a short turnaround before Thanksgiving’s game against the Detroit Lions, bruised ribs could still keep him out, but the Bears will know more after a thorough examination.

According to Jay Glazer, via a Tweet from Chris Mortensen, Fields will also have his spleen checked out at the hospital.

If there are any injury updates we’ll share them here at Windy City Gridiron.