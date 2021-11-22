Bears vs Ravens: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears lost their fifth straight game yesterday, 13 to 16 to the Baltimore Ravens, and what ever slim chances they still had alive for the postseason are now on life support. At 3-7 they aren’t officially eliminated from the playoff tourney, but they’d have to climb over seven teams to get into the final seed in the NFC.

In what has been a recurring theme during the Matt Nagy era, the Bears looked unprepared following their bye and they are now 0-4 after a week off with Nagy as head coach.

The Ravens had the ball most of the game with a time of possession edge of 38:50 to 21:10, they had more first downs 23 to 14, but the Bears racked up more yards 353 to 299.

Chicago struggled on third down all game going just 2 for 11 (Baltimore was 7 for 16), but the Bears did go 2 for 3 on fourth down attempts, with the Ravens going 1 for 1.

The penalties were fairly even with the Ravens getting flagged 6 times for 36 yards and the Bears being hit with 6 for 58.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time break downs for the Bears and also some of their individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields was off on a few throws, there some drops sprinkled in, and the scheme while he was in didn’t do him any favors. He finished his day completing just 4 of 11 passes (36.4%) for 79 yards, with a passer rating of 62.3. He also had 4 runs for 23 yards.

Andy Dalton was also off on a few throws, but he got some help from his playmakers and he finished the game going 11 of 23 (47.8%) for 201 yards, 2 touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.3. His biggest play was a huge 4th and twelve pass on a double move from Marquise Goodwin (4 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD) that went for a 48 yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game.

Darnell Mooney was targeted 16 times and he caught 5 for 121 and a TD. David Montgomery ran 14 times for 58 yards, and he caught 1 pass for 9 yards.

Cole Kmet, who has put together a few nice games in a row, was only targeted twice catching 1 for 12 yards.

DEFENSE

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith had a career high 17 total tackles (2 tackles for loss) and a career high 13 solo tackles. He’s making a legit case to be a first team All-Pro this season, but the Bears poor record may keep him out of the national spotlight.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (5 tackles) went off for a career high 3.5 sacks, while adding 3 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson had a pass defended and 8 tackles on defense, and another tackle on special teams. ILB Alec Ogletree had 7 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 QB hit, and corner Kindle Vildor had 6 tackles, a sack, and a TFL.

Trevis Gipson had 5 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 TFL filling in for the injured Khalil Mack. He’s up to 3 sacks in his second season, and he figures to get plenty of reps as the starter opposite Quinn now.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman had 5 tackles and a half a sack, back up nose Khyiris Tonga had 5 tackles, and safety Tashaun Gipson had the games lone interception to go along with 5 tackles.

Nickel Duke Shelley (2 tackles) left the game with a hamstring injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos missed his only field gold try, but he hit his lone extra point attempt.

Patrick O’Donnell punted 5 times for a 41.0 average (37.2 net) with 2 punts placed inside the 20.

Ryan Nall had a special teams tackle.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.

