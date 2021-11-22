Bear & Balanced: The good, the bad, and the Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears weren’t able to beat a Baltimore Ravens team that was missing 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson, and to make matters worse they allowed 2020 UDFA quarterback Tyler Huntley to lead the Ravens on game winning drive in his first ever start.

Jeff Berckes and myself discuss the game, we go over some of the good we saw, but with the latest Matt Nagy news we get into some of that as well.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our latest Bear & Balanced show.

Intro: Some of our general big picture thoughts on the game and the latest surrounding the Bears.

Some of our general big picture thoughts on the game and the latest surrounding the Bears. Trench Tribute: We both went defense this week for our pick for best Bears lineman.

We both went defense this week for our pick for best Bears lineman. Sweet Tweets: We’re both active on social media — follow us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Did we pick your Tweet?

We’re both active on social media — follow us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Did we pick your Tweet? Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye from the game, and unfortunately both our numbers had a negative connotation this week.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye from the game, and unfortunately both our numbers had a negative connotation this week. The 3 Bears: In this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Ravens.

In this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Ravens. The Fields Report: We wrap the show up spending some time talking about the rookie QB Justin Fields.

Check out our podcast right here:

For those of you that prefer to consume your Bears content in video format, we recorded the podcast earlier tonight, and you can check that show out right here on JB & EJ’s Bears Over Beers YouTube Channel.

h/t to Robert Schmitz for producing the show!