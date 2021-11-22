The Bear’s Den, November 22, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

David Kaplan: Bears need to fire Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace to win again - RSN - The Bears are on a five-game losing streak, and the loss to the Ravens in Week 11 may have been the worst yet.

That Should Be the Beginning of the End of This Era of Chicago Bears Football - Bleacher Nation - Losing to the Ravens on Sunday felt bigger than just another Bears loss, though it did sum up the Matt Nagy Era well.

The Soldier Field Crowd Chanted “Fire Nagy!” After the Bears Blew Another Late Lead - Bleacher Nation - The chants were LOUD.

Bears fans boo, chant ‘Fire Nagy’ in brutal loss to Ravens - 670 The Score - In the final minute of the Bears’ crushing 16-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, their fans voiced their frustration.

Bernstein: Any hope Matt Nagy, Bears had left extinguished - 670 The Score - Ravens 16, Bears 13. And there’s no way to spin a loss this dispiriting.

Bears fall 16-13 to Ravens as losing streak hits 5 games - 670 The Score - Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman’s 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears, 16-13, on Sunday.

Bears grades: This is rock bottom, right? - What’s there to say at this point? Ken’s Note: How about something not as tired, lame and cliché as “rock bottom”?

Matt Nagy doesn’t know extent of Justin Fields’ rib injury - ProFootballTalk - Head coach Matt Nagy said he did not know if Fields broke any bones or anything else about the injury other than that it was to Fields’ ribs. As a result, he doesn’t know if Fields will be available in Week 12.

Bears’ next opponent: Lions stay winless after loss to Browns - Chicago Sun-Times - Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as Cleveland held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset.

Bears find a new rock bottom in loss to Ravens - Chicago Sun-Times - The team’s fifth straight loss came in remarkably painful fashion. Ken’s Note: If I see a media member use the phrase “rock bottom” about a game played in that week, it takes them down a notch in my respect for their journalistic skills. After a season is over? Yes, you can figure out where “rock bottom” was. It’s just about as bad as “legal tampering”.

We need to talk about Justin: Bears’ Fields struggling on his own - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is to blame for some of his struggles this season, including Sunday’s.

Week 11: Baltimore Ravens 16, Chicago Bears 13 - Chicago Tribune - Lamar Jackson versus Justin Fields turned into Tyler Huntley versus Andy Dalton at Soldier Field. That made for a significantly different Chicago Bears-Baltimore Ravens game.

Chicago Bears - Baltimore Ravens Postgame Show: Justin Fields Leaves With Injury, and Chicago’s Defense Blows Another Lead - The Chicago Audible - In this episode of The Chicago Audible podcast, the guys break down everything you need to know in the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens.

Bears lose another heartbreaker, despite Andy Dalton hail mary - RSN - Matt Nagy’s team has lost five in a row, and each is more deflating than the last.

Emma: Matt Nagy, Bears can’t ignore their inevitable fate - 670 The Score - Now, the noise is too loud to dismiss. The frustration is too vivid not to acknowledge. Nagy can’t hide himself from it any longer.

Greenberg: What’s next for a bad Bears team going nowhere? Change – The Athletic - This will be Matt Nagy’s first losing season, and it should probably be his last. Unfair? No. This is the NFL.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Texans stun Titans 22-13 as Ryan Tannehill throws four interceptions - ProFootballTalk - Moral of the story: The Titans play to the level of their competition.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings outlast Packers for 34-31 win - ProFootballTalk - The Vikings and Packers played a wild final few minutes on Sunday and the Vikings were on top when the dust settled.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Chicago Bears blow their chances at a winning season, playoffs in loss to Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens - Windy City Gridiron - In this episode of Bear With Me, Robert brings on WCG/Bootleg Football’s EJ Snyder to talk through the ups and downs of the Chicago Bears’ home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Curl: Bears nearly battered Baltimore on bail-out bomb from Dalton to Goodwin but then defense happens - Windy City Gridiron - Third down futilities, miscues, and a quarterback injury lead to a mostly unsatisfying afternoon at Soldier Field

