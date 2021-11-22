Report: Bears players want Matt Nagy gone

The Chicago Bears have lost each of their last five games, and their misfortunes have had many calling for the end of head coach Matt Nagy’s tenure with the team.

If a recent report from former ESPN reporter Jordan Schultz is any indication, then that sentiment could also be true within the Chicago locker room.

Schultz, who cohosts a podcast with Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, tweeted on Monday that an “overwhelming number” of players on the team’s roster want Nagy to be fired. A source of Schultz’s added that, “[Nagy] lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone.”

The Bears are just coming off of a 16-13 loss to the Ravens at home, during which the offense was ineffective and the defense fell apart against Baltimore’s backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley. Offensive struggles have long plagued Chicago with Nagy in charge, but as the defense deals with injuries from some key players and regression from others, it has become apparent just how much Nagy and the rest of the Bears relied on a top-tier defense to even keep them in the middle of the pack in the NFL.

Nagy got off to a hot start as head coach of the Bears, winning AP NFL Coach of the Year for helping lead the team to a 12-4 record and an NFC North divisional crown. They proceeded to go 8-8 in each of the next two seasons, though, and they now find themselves with one of the worst records in the league.

As Schultz mentioned in his tweet, the Bears have never fired a head coach in the middle of a season before. With the NFL allowing teams to interview head coaching candidates as early as Week 17, though, there is an obvious advantage to be had in getting ahead of the curve and starting the head coaching search with two games left in the regular season.

In an additional tweet, Schultz also mentioned that it is “hard to imagine a scenario” that sees general manager Ryan Pace keep his job beyond the rest of the season. Though not indicated exactly if that information was sourced, there have been rumblings of Pace being canned from his position, as well.