If you thought the Bears franchise was inept, check out the Detroit Lions

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has arrived!

The Chicago Bears are spiraling as the losing streak has reached five games after an inexcusable loss to the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens. The team just isn’t executing the way they need to and an argument could be made that the Bears could have won their last three games and been in the thick of the playoff hunt, but instead, they’ve been outcoached during this stretch and certainly the writing is on the wall.

Things may be bad for the Bears franchise, but at least they aren’t the Detroit Lions.

NFL expert (and Detroit Lions fan) Patrick Meagher from VISN and Draft Kings joins the podcast to discuss what he’s seen from the Bears this year and what he hasn’t seen from the Detroit Lions.

If you love knocking the Lions (who doesn’t?), you’ll love what Patrick has to say about Jared Goff, Dan Campbell and the Lions ownership and front office!

It’s a great conversation about both the Bears and Lions, check it out!