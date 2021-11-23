Stock up, stock down: Bears-Ravens

The Chicago Bears game wasn’t on in my local television market, meaning I was relegated to following the game on NFL Red Zone and Twitter.

Maybe it was all for the best.

I watched the highlights and since the Indianapolis Colts game was a blowout and over early I did get to watch the last two minutes or so. Just enough to watch the Baltimore Ravens answer the great play from Marquise Goodwin.

With that, I turned to you to, my readers to help me by asking you to crowdsource this column.

Of course I took all these suggestions to heart and backed it up with my own eyes and what I have been able to gather from postgame analysts I trust.

Stock up

Robert Quinn, OLB - I will be honest that I didn’t think that Quinn could step up and play as well as he had earlier in the year without Khalil Mack on the opposite side garnering attention. That’s not really a not on Quinn per se, but just a reality of where he is in his career and the fact that it’s always harder when teams can put on their focus on one rusher instead of two.

But Quinn has answered those doubts in the first two games without Mack and resoundingly so on Sunday with 3.5 sacks, three TFL and four QB hits. He now has 10 on the season, who would’ve picked that before the season.

Roquan Smith, LB - It’s hard for his stock to get any higher, really, he’s had a great season, but Sunday might have been his best yet: 17 tackles and two TFLs. It’s a shame that the performances of Smith and Quinn were ultimately wasted because otherwise their performances would be remembered for a long time.

Andy Dalton, QB - Credit where credit is due. I’m not saying he changed the game or did anything groundbreaking, but it’s really hard to come in cold off the bench and play at a high level. Overall, Dalton played well enough for the Bears to win. Sure the touchdowns were more about his receivers (Darnell Mooney gets a huge honorable mention here) and the defense breaking down, but he still made the throws he had to make and had the team in a position to win.

Stock down

Kindle Vildor, CB - It feels like I’m writing this poor kid’s name every week but when you end up out of position on the play that sets up the game-winning touchdown, you’re going to be on the list.

Justin Fields, QB - It wasn’t the rookie’s best game before the injury. Sure there were plays, but overall it seemed like he was pressing too much. He had a couple throws with a little too much on them and a couple misses. I’m not saying that the game plan helped him out 100 percent (we all know it didn’t) but still, not his best.

Cairo Santos, K - I’m not worried yet, but two straight missed kicks after a record consecutive streak does have me a tad nervous. Look, I get throwing out the 65-yarder, but a 40-yarder in the first quarter? That puts him on the down list for the week, especially in what ended up being a three-point game.

Matt Nagy - I rarely put the coach on the list, either way and I even more rarely include a fourth on up or down, but this is not a normal time. He’s awful, terrible, he has to go. There’s just no excuses anymore, he is bringing nothing to the table and the on-field product and results continue to get worse and worse.

Who did I leave off? Anyone else that deserves mention?