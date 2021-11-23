Bears make roster moves

On Tuesday the Chicago Bears placed primary nickelback Duke Shelley on injured reserve with the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He’ll need to remain on the list for a minimum of three games. To take his place on the roster the Bears signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt from their practice squad, and to take Hunt’s spot on the practice squad they signed kicker Brain Johnson.

Shelly has appeared in 9 games so far this year while playing on 55% of Chicago’s defensive snaps. The Bears have used both Marqui Christian and Xavier Crawford at nickel on occasion this season, but it was Christian that filled in last week. Artie Burns is also on the roster and could be considered.

Hunt, a nine year veteran, has played in 3 games so far this season with 4 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Johnson, a 2021 UDFA from Virginia Tech, was on the Bears practice squad earlier this season, but he was signed away by the Saints on October 12. He appeared in 4 games for New Orleans making all 8 of his field goal tries with a long of 52 yards, but he was just 5 for 8 on extra points.

The Bears also announced the four practice squad players they elected to protect this week and they are the aforementioned Johnson, wide out Isaiah Coulter, and outside linebackers Bruce Irvin and Sam Kamara.

Also in case you missed it, head coach Matt Nagy announced the expected move today that Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback on Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The rib injury to Justin Fields will likely make him inactive on Thanksgiving, so Nick Foles will serve as the backup QB.

When asked if Fields would be healed up in time for December 5 against the Cardinals, Nagy said, “You would hope so, we’ve just got to see where his ribs are. I think it’s day-by-day. But he’s been doing pretty good, and we’ve just got to keep an eye on that.”