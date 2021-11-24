Bears Over Beers: Lions, Pies, and Thanks

There’s a saying that many of us that cheer for Chicago sports teams know well - “there’s always next year.” Sitting at 3-7 with some tough games remaining on the schedule, it feels like that phrase will get tossed around with the mashed potatoes and gravy this Thursday as the Bears travel to Detroit to take on the winless Lions.

JB and EJ lay out what the Lions bring to the table while reviewing what should be a win for the Bears on paper. But don’t you dare underestimate these Lions. They play hard and with all the Matt Nagy rumors swirling around, the Bears could very easily have a game on their hands.

Finally, the guys finish up with discussing the best parts of the Thanksgiving holiday and Bears Over Beers declares itself pro-pie. All that and more over some tasty beverages so listen in and let’s get through this holiday football game together.

