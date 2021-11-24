The Bear’s Den, November 24, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears at Lions Thanksgiving Game Preview, Vol. II: Game Thoughts, Pearson Recipe & Various Nonsense! - Da Bears Blog - Four Thoughts on the Actual Football Game

Emma: Without clarity on Nagy’s future, Bears risk fallout - While the decision-makers inside Halas Hall sorted out a public relations crisis Tuesday morning, Bears coach Matt Nagy was on a practice field behind the team facility leading a walk-through.

670 Staff Predictions: Bears-Lions - 670 The Score - Below are the game predictions from our 670 hosts, producers and writers.

Bears-Lions: 3 matchups to watch - 670 The Score - The Most Awkward Game of the Year has already arrived, with the Bears (3-7) heading into Detroit for an early kickoff against the winless Lions on Thursday.

Robinson denies having input into podcast partner’s report - 670 The Score - Bears receiver Allen Robinson on Tuesday denied having any input in his podcast partner proclaiming a day prior that players have lost faith in coach Matt Nagy and want him out.

Matt Nagy refutes firing — but the flare-ups are only starting - Chicago Sun-Times - The kindling sat, drying, waiting to combust. Tuesday morning, ignition.

Bears notes: Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks remain out - Chicago Sun-Times - Because the Bears held a walkthrough Tuesday in anticipation of their game Thursday in Detroit, they estimated who would have been able to participate in a full practice.

Andy Dalton will start against Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - But Justin Fields still is the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback and will start when he recovers from injured ribs he suffered against the Ravens on Sunday — maybe against the Cardinals on Dec. 5.

Bears coach Matt Nagy’s rebuttal doesn’t quiet frenzy around potential firing - Chicago Sun-Times - Regardless of whether Nagy or Patch.com has more credibility in this standoff, speculation about his job will continue the rest of the season. And Nagy doesn’t seem to have any guarantee that he’ll get to finish it.

Matt Nagy: Chicago Bears players try to tune out report of possible firing - Chicago Tribune - With a report swirling that Matt Nagy's days as Chicago Bears coach are numbered and perhaps countable on one hand, players are fighting to keep the ship afloat.

Column: Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears tenure nearing end - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears let a report that Matt Nagy will be fired after Thursday's game sit out in the open all morning. With no one stepping in to clarify the coach's weakening status, Nagy was left to fend for himself as the noise amplifies.

Bears top decision-makers put Matt Nagy, Chris Tabor in awkward position by not acknowledging report – The Athletic - Someone from the highest levels of Halas Hall should have dealt with a serious report about Nagy's status.

Bears at Lions spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Thanksgiving game – The Athletic - See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Thanksgiving game between the Bears and the Lions.

Bears’ Matt Nagy rebuts report he’ll be fired after Thanksgiving game - Bears Wire - Matt Nagy rebutted the report he's been told of his pending firing, and he declined to comment about his status for the rest of the season.

Allen Robinson Denies Having Input On Podcast Partner's Report About Bears Players Wanting Matt Nagy Fired - Bleacher Nation - Bears WR Allen Robinson II said his podcast partner's reporting put him in a "vulnerable" place with his coach and teammates.

Joe Judge: Firing Jason Garrett wasn’t a snap decision - ProFootballTalk - After Monday night’s 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers, Giants head coach Joe Judge said at his press conference that he has “to do a better job scoring points” and that the coaching staff has to “understand how we have to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays.”

Detroit Lions Week 12 injury report: Jared Goff expects to be ‘a game-day decision’ on Thanksgiving - Pride Of Detroit - Goff has a "60% chance of being 50/50" to start this week.

Wiltfong: Bears make roster moves - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have made a few roster moves, plus they announced their practice squad protected list this week.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Baltimore Ravens - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears dropped their fifth straight game, but can we find some bright spots?

Report: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy out after Detroit Lions game - Windy City Gridiron - A reporter is saying that Thursday’s game against the Lions will be Matt Nagy’s last as Chicago Bears coach

Berckes' visualize this: Bears Lions Series Brick by Brick - Windy City Gridiron - We revisit the brick by brick visual with a better outcome, looking at the Bears Lions series.

Zimmerman: Discussing the ineptitude of the Bears and Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron - The latest Bears Banter podcast has dropped!

