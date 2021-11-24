Breaking down a bounce-back day from the Bears’ defense & another bad offensive showing

Hey Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - Baltimore Ravens game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...
- A poor overall day from Fields, the Bears’ offense
- Schematically speaking, what are the Bears trying to do?
- Did Andy Dalton lift the offense?
- What did the Bears’ defense do to regain a bit of life?
- Who stood out defensively, both positively and negatively?
- What does this game mean for next week’s Monday Night game against Pittsburgh?
- And much, much more...
Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
