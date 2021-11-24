Bears vs Lions Injury Report: Justin Fields officially out for Chicago

With a short week to prepare for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game, neither the Chicago Bears nor the Detroit Lions had a real practice this week. Instead, each team just held meetings and walk-throughs, so their official injury reports include participation designations based on what they think they would have done.
Here’s how the Bears list their report from today.
- Justin Fields, QB (Ribs) - Out
- Akiem Hicks, DL (Ankle) - Out
- Damien Williams, RB (Calf) - Out
- Allen Robinson II, WR (Hamstring) - Doubtful
- Eddie Jackson, S (Hamstring) - Questionable
- Mario Edwards Jr., (Ribs) - Questionable
- Tashaun Gipson Sr., S (Chest) - Questionable
- Marquise Goodwin, WR (Shoulder) - Questionable
The Bears list A-Rob as a non participant the entire week, so I’m assuming he’ll be miss a second consecutive game.
Eddie Jackson was questionable a week ago and then held out, so he could be a true game time decision. The other questionable Bears are appear to be in line to play.
With the game tomorrow the Bears already announced their practice squad call-ups, so wide out Isaiah Coulter and outside linebacker Sam Kamara will be in Detroit for the holiday.
Also in case you missed it, yesterday the Bears put nickelback Duke Shelley on injured reserve and signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Here’s how the Lions list their report for the game.
- Trinity Benson, WR (Knee) - Out
- Trey Flowers, OLB (Knee) - Out
- Matt Nelson, T (Ankle) - Out
- AJ Parker, CB (Ankle) - Out
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G (Concussion) - Out
- Michael Brockers, DE (Knee) - Questionable
- Jared Goff, QB (Oblique) - Questionable
- Jermar Jefferson, RB (Knee/Ankle) - Questionable
Goff appears to be set to return to the starting lineup, so FOX will be able to hype a Andy Dalton vs Jared Goff showdown!
