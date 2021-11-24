Bears vs Lions Injury Report: Justin Fields officially out for Chicago

With a short week to prepare for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game, neither the Chicago Bears nor the Detroit Lions had a real practice this week. Instead, each team just held meetings and walk-throughs, so their official injury reports include participation designations based on what they think they would have done.

Here’s how the Bears list their report from today.

Justin Fields, QB (Ribs) - Out

Akiem Hicks, DL (Ankle) - Out

Damien Williams, RB (Calf) - Out

Allen Robinson II, WR (Hamstring) - Doubtful

Eddie Jackson, S (Hamstring) - Questionable

Mario Edwards Jr., (Ribs) - Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S (Chest) - Questionable

Marquise Goodwin, WR (Shoulder) - Questionable

The Bears list A-Rob as a non participant the entire week, so I’m assuming he’ll be miss a second consecutive game.

Eddie Jackson was questionable a week ago and then held out, so he could be a true game time decision. The other questionable Bears are appear to be in line to play.

With the game tomorrow the Bears already announced their practice squad call-ups, so wide out Isaiah Coulter and outside linebacker Sam Kamara will be in Detroit for the holiday.

Also in case you missed it, yesterday the Bears put nickelback Duke Shelley on injured reserve and signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Here’s how the Lions list their report for the game.

Trinity Benson, WR (Knee) - Out

Trey Flowers, OLB (Knee) - Out

Matt Nelson, T (Ankle) - Out

AJ Parker, CB (Ankle) - Out

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G (Concussion) - Out

Michael Brockers, DE (Knee) - Questionable

Jared Goff, QB (Oblique) - Questionable

Jermar Jefferson, RB (Knee/Ankle) - Questionable

Goff appears to be set to return to the starting lineup, so FOX will be able to hype a Andy Dalton vs Jared Goff showdown!