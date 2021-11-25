 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears vs Lions 2021 live updates and open thread

The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions battle in an NFC North showdown!

The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions are providing the NFL an appetizer before Thanksgiving dinner, so hopefully this game doesn’t put us to sleep à la the gigantic meal we’re all sure to eat this afternoon. Although, being bored into submission would be much better than being disgusted by the product on the field, so fingers crossed we’re all entertained for the next three hours.

You guys can talk about the game here, but remember our open threads are always rated WCG-MA.

To get live updates of the game you can hit up ESPN Gamecast right here.

  • OLB Sam Kamara ruled out with a concussion.
  • ILB Roquan Smith is now OUT with a hamstring injury.
  • WR Marquise Goodwin is questionable with a foot injury.
  • For the Lions, RB D’Andre Swift is out for the rest of the game.

As always follow along with us on Twitter for some instant reactions.

