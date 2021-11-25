Bears vs Lions Inactives: Eddie Jackson is playing, Allen Robinson is out

The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions kickoff at 11:30 a.m. CT, and each team has revealed their inactive lists for today's game. Here are the players that will not dress.

Chicago inactives:

Justin Fields, QB

Damien Williams, RB

Akiem Hicks, DT

Allen Robinson II, WR

Teez Tabor, DB

Mario Edwards Jr., DL

Jesper Horsted, TE

Which means that Eddie Jackson is back!

Lions inactives:

Trinity Benson, WR

Trey Flowers, OLB

Matt Nelson, T

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G

David Blough, QB

As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

