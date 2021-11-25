Bears vs Lions 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

Finally, the Chicago Bears are back on national television for a Thanksgiving day tilt against the Detroit Lions.

Did you know that the Bears have only lost one game to Detroit in the Matt Nagy era (6-1), and that the Bears are 10-8 against the Lions all-time on Thanksgiving?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Lions week 12 matchup.

When is the game?

Thursday, November 25 at 11:30 a.m. CT

Where is the game?

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Weather

Ford Fields is a dome, so it doesn’t matter what the weather is. (link)

How to watch

The game will be on FOX and available for the million — and millions — of Bears fans all around the world, so if you live anywhere in the map below you’ll get to see Chicago lay the smackdown on the Lions.

WCG’s Bears vs Lions Game Previews!

Sam Householder has our official Bears vs Lions preview right here.

Plenty of pie discussion in our latest Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder as they preview Bears vs Lions here.

Bill Zimmerman gets in his own preview with Patrick Meagher here.

Patti Curl asks Pride of Detroit 5 Questions about the Lions right here.

The final Bears vs Lions injury report can be found here.

If you aren’t subscribed to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel you can hit our page at Megaphone with all the subscription options — We’re available everywhere — We’ll have recaps, previews, and so much more each week from our podcast team.

Streaming options

You can catch Sunday Night Football games live on the Peacock network and you can find streaming options by clicking here.

network and you can find streaming options by clicking here. Paramount Plus has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here.

has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here. If you want to get fuboTV with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here.

with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here. ESPN+ has ton of sports, including Monday Night Football and you can get that by hitting this link.

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears: -2.5

Lions: +2.5

O/U: 41.5

Get Tickets to the game

You can get tickets to this game if still available, but also pick some up for all the other games by checking out StubHub right here.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

PODCAST/VIDEO CHANNELS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Our Podcast Channel is available everywhere you find your podcasts including these fine platforms.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.