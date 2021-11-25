The Bear’s Den, November 25, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

And Now George McCaskey Reportedly Addressed Bears Players to Deny the Matt Nagy Firing Report - Bleacher Nation - In things that could’ve been handled yesterday.

Bears at Lions Thanksgiving Game Preview, Vol. III: Predictions! - Da Bears Blog - There are only two possible outcomes for this game.

Report: McCaskey tells Bears that Nagy won’t be fired - 670 The Score

- After the Bears brass was silent Tuesday amid an uproar about coach Matt Nagy’s job status and future, a leader has addressed the issue internally.

Bears rule out Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks against Lions - 670 The Score - The Bears have ruled out quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) for their game at the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Bears great Devin Hester named semifinalist for Hall of Fame - 670 The Score - Bears great Devin Hester on Wednesday was named one of 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

Matt Nagy: Chicago Bears coach met with ownership - Chicago Tribune - According to multiple sources, Matt Nagy offered little to make Chicago Bears players believe he will be around much longer when he met with them after Tuesday's second walk-through in Lake Forest, leaving at least some players dismayed at the organization’s lack of direction.

Will Bears rally around Matt Nagy? It’s too late for that - Chicago Sun-Times - What’s done is done. Whether Nagy’s players support him or reject him, his fate as the Bears’ head coach is tied to one factor — his offense can’t score. He hasn’t done the job he was hired to do.

Chicago Bears: 5 things to watch vs. Detroit Lions - Chicago Tribune - For a short week, the lead-up to the Chicago Bears’ game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday has had a whole lot of drama. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.

Greenberg: The Bears are the family you want to avoid on Thanksgiving – The Athletic - The Bears' losing streaks under Matt Nagy illustrate a coaching staff ill-equipped to adjust to the normal challenges of an NFL season.

Bears GM Ryan Pace’s future? Lack of production at tight end? Mailbag plus Week 12 picks – The Athletic - Attention zeroed in on Matt Nagy this week, so what's next for Bears GM Ryan Pace? That leads the mailbag, plus our Thanksgiving game picks.

Report: George McCaskey tells Bears Matt Nagy won't be fired - RSN - A report on Tuesday said the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions would be Nagy's last as head coach.

3 keys for Bears to beat Lions in Week 12, final score prediction - RSN - Matt Nagy's team need a win desperately. Having Lions on the menu for Thanksgiving is just what the doctor ordered.

Bears' Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks ruled out for Lions game - RSN - Matt Nagy's team will be without several stars on Thanksgiving.

Report: Bears owner made call to start Justin Fields, not Matt Nagy - RSN - According to the report, Nagy wanted Andy Dalton to remain the starter when he was healthy again.

Report: George McCaskey told Bears today that Matt Nagy firing report is false - ProFootballTalk - Privately, Bears chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches today that there is no truth to the report, according to Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com.

George McCaskey to Bears: report of Matt Nagy’s pending firing untrue - Chicago Sun-Times - In a team meeting Wednesday, Bears chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that the report of Matt Nagy’s pending firing was not true, two sources confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Bears injury report: WR Allen Robinson doubtful, DT Akiem Hicks out vs. Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - Meanwhile, the Lions are hoping to get quarterback Jared Goff back in time for kickoff.

Expectation for what’s left of Matt Nagy’s time with Bears: Respectability - Chicago Sun-Times - There has been way too much embarrassment for the Bears lately. They need Nagy to rise above the tumult and lead them competently until his seemingly inevitable exit.

Devin Hester named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist - Chicago Sun-Times - Hester, who was with the Bears from 2006-13, holds the NFL record with 20 returns for touchdowns.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Daniel Jones: I feel responsible for our lack of production - ProFootballTalk - Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be one of the players most affected by the team’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and he spoke to the media about the change to the coaching staff for the first time on Wednesday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers: I have a fractured toe, not COVID toe - ProFootballTalk - Consider the mystery of Aaron Rodgers‘ toe injury solved.

Packers’ Adrian Amos: Matt Stafford was always good, he just played for the Lions - ProFootballTalk - In his seven-year NFL career, Packers safety Adrian Amos has faced Matthew Stafford 11 times. But he expects Sunday’s meeting to be different.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Householder: Betting the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game - Windy City Gridiron - What’s more traditional than betting on terrible football and eating enough for a small army?

Wiltfong: Bears vs Lions Injury Report - Justin Fields officially out for Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full injury report for the Bears and Lions in advance of their Thanksgiving showdown!

Curl: 5 Questions with Pride of Detroit: Things could always be worse - Windy City Gridiron - We touch base with Mike Payton from our Detroit Lions sister site to discuss our two woeful teams, the best bets in the bursting EV market, and of course Thanksgiving snacks.

Wiltfong's Sackwatch 2021: Week 11 vs Baltimore Ravens - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago’s sack percentage going down! Is the all-time sacks allowed record still in reach? It’s all broken down here!

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Another week, another batch of thoughts served up fresh.

